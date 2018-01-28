Record Heat, Strong Winds Wednesday

Not only will today be the warmest day of the week, we could also set a new record high. The current record high for January 31st is 78 degrees. The warm temperatures come courtesy of sunshine and strong winds. Like yesterday, strong winds bring wildfire danger. After record warmth today, a cold front comes through Thursday morning. Again, bringing strong winds but this time out of the north. Thursday will be noticeably cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Friday, cooler still with morning lows in the 20s and highs near 50. Still a lot of uncertainty in the weekend forecast , especially Sunday when high temperatures could range anywhere from the 50s to the upper 30s.

-First Alert Meteorologist John Cameron