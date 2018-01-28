Record high possible by Wednesday

We were cool today but temperatures will rebound quickly the next two days. But first, it'll be cold tonight with lows in the upper to mid 20s. We'll be in the mid 60s tomorrow and mid to upper 70s by Wednesday thanks to strong southerly winds. Wind gusts in the 30s will be possible Tuesday through Thursday morning. With dry air in place, fire danger will remain high Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday morning's cold front will drop highs to the 50s Thursday and Friday. A few light showers could be possible by late Saturday but chances don't look great.

-First Alert Meteorologist Zach Holder