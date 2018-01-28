Texomans being targeted by IRS phone scam

It's the start of tax season and with that comes IRS scams.

Many IRS impersonators use threats to intimidate people into paying a false tax bill.

This is a scam, Pastor Jennine Peters, with Fresh Manna Ministries, said she experienced two weeks ago but didn't fall for it.

"They told me to go to Walmart and get some gift cards and put a thousand dollars on one card and get another gift card and put 500 dollars," Pastor Peters said. "They identified themselves as the Internal Revenue, and that there was a federal marshal ready to pick me up for some kind of back taxes that I supposedly owe."

After listening closely Pastor Peters said she was able to identify three red flags that made her realize this call was a scam.

"It was an Arizona number and the second one was when they identified themselves as the Internal Revenue Service," Pastor Peters said. "Normally when you are talking to the IRS they will give you an identification number."

She adds, they even asked for her social security number.

This is a scam the Wichita Falls Police Department is now warning others about.

"Typically what will happen with this IRS scam, and to be honest with a lot of the scams that we are seeing, what they do is they target the elderly and really the unknowing," Sgt. McClure, with WFPD, said.

Sgt. McClure said scammers are threatening people with arrest if they don't pay up.

"Once you start trying to find out what's really going on a lot of times they just hang up on you," Sgt. McClure said.

That's exactly what happened to Pastor Peters when she started asking questions.

"I called them back and it was nothing but obscenities," Pastor Peters said. "They cursed me out pretty bad then they blocked me."

The IRS typically contacts taxpayers through regular mail, not by email, text messages or social media.

To report an IRS phone scam contact the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration on their web page or at 800-366-4484.

