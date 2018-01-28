Texomans being targeted by IRS phone scam

Flying, floating and working up a sweat at Dragonfly Hot & Aerial Yoga Studio.
Under different circumstances, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg might be in the midst of a valedictory tour in her final months on the Supreme Court, but in the age of Trump, the 84-year-old is sending signals she...
Though Adele's win for album of the year at last year's Grammys was not a complete surprise, it marked another loss for Beyonce in the show's major category, though this year may be different.
Here is a list of the nominees and winners of key categories for the 60th Grammy Awards on Jan. 28, 2018.
In his first year, Attorney General Jeff Sessions has survived a barrage of insults from President Donald Trump, faced antipathy from some at the Justice Department and batted away calls from his fellow Republicans...
