WFISD Superintendent honored in Austin

The Wichita Falls Independent School District's superintendent has a new title under his belt, the "Tech-Savvy Superintendent of the Year."

Superintendent Michael Kuhrt was honored in Austin Sunday with the award by the Texas K-12 Chief Technology Officers Council, an organization that helps Texas schools use technology to teach.

Superintendent Kuhrt was recognized for not only encouraging his students to use electronics for education but his staff as well.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved