The Wichita Falls Police Department is looking for a new Manhunt Monday suspect.

Alton Mackey, 22, is wanted for Deadly Conduct. He stands five feet eleven inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

If you know where he is you are being asked to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

You never have to give your name and if your tip helps lead to an arrest it could earn you up to $500.

