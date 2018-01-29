AAA Texas offers Super Bowl LII party tips

Super Bowl Sunday is this weekend and AAA Texas wants drivers planning to attend watch parties to follow some safety tips. (Source: AAA.com)

Super Bowl Sunday is this weekend and AAA Texas wants drivers planning to attend watch parties to follow some safety tips.

The Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots are set to face off at 5:30 p.m.

AAA Texas said if you plan to drink, plan not to drive. Party hosts are reminded to consider designated drivers when preparing for parties.

AAA Texas wants drivers to:

Make plans to get home safely. If intending to consume alcohol, make plans to get home safely by selecting a designated driver or ensuring a cab or rideshare service is available from the party location.

Consider an overnight stay. If attending a party at a friend's home, consider asking to stay overnight. If participating in festivities in a downtown or commercial area, look into hotel accommodations within walking distance.

Have safe transportation options ready. If hosting a party with alcohol, compile a list of phone numbers including local cab companies to have readily available should guests need a safe way home.

Take care of designated drivers and offer alternatives to alcohol. Plan to have non-alcoholic drink options available for designated drivers and others. Serve plenty of food so partygoers do not drink on empty stomachs.



