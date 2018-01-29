BBB Bureau Briefs: Digital Privacy - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

BBB Bureau Briefs: Digital Privacy

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

While Sunday may have been digital privacy day, the Better Business Bureau is warning Texomans that it is something to always be aware of.

There is a global effort to protect your information from those who want to do harm by a collaborative effort from several organizations. They help by educating citizens and businesses about privacy protection.

You need to be aware of WiFi due to the fact that it can be easily hacked on an open network, which could make it easier for your information to be stolen.

Always lock your devices, leaving a car unlocked invites criminals, the same can be said for anything electronic. Keep machines updated to help decrease the risk of infection and malware.

Think before clicking and never go to a source that you don't trust or know.

