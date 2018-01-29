UPDATE: Water main break forces WFISD school closure

School was optional for students Monday at Fowler Elementary in Wichita Falls due to an early morning water main break. (Source: KAUZ)

Newschannel 6 has confirmed Fowler Elementary will be closed on Tuesday due to a water main break at the campus.

WFISD officials made the decision Monday afternoon as work continued to fix the water main.

Attending school was optional for students Monday due to the early morning water main break.

Systems were put in place for the restrooms and there was bottled water and sack lunches as well as hand sanitizer.

It is unknown at this time how long it will take to fix the break. The district said there weren't many kids at school Monday.

However, it was open for those parents who did not have other childcare arrangements.

Because of the last minute notice, the district did not want to put students in a situation where they may have been left at home unattended.

