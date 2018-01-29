$6.11 million worth of marijuana seized in Wilbarger Co.

Flying, floating and working up a sweat at Dragonfly Hot & Aerial Yoga Studio.
Newschannel 6 has confirmed Fowler Elementary will be closed on Tuesday due to a water main break at the campus.
A Dutch newspaper and television show are jointly reporting that the Dutch spy service broke into the computers used by a Russian hacking group reported to be involved in hacking the Democratic National Committee.
In a tweet, Rep. Raul M. Grijalva, D-AZ, said "Looks like @BetsyDeVosEd was in charge of spell checking..."
More than 1,000 pounds of marijuana was seized during a traffic stop in Wilbarger County.
