$6.11 million worth of marijuana seized in Wilbarger Co.

More than 1,000 pounds of marijuana was seized during a traffic stop in Wilbarger County. (Source: DPS)

On January 17, a DPS trooper stopped to assist a motorist on FM 925 just west of U.S. 287.

After visiting with the driver, the trooper believed the driver was involved in criminal activity and called for a Wichita County Sheriff's Office canine to assist.

The canine alerted on the pickup and trailer. Numerous vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana were found inside the trailer.

DPS officials said the drugs are worth $6.11 million. They were allegedly being taken from Fresno, California to Arlington, Texas.

The driver, Jack Solomon Lee, 33, of Saint Paul, Minnesota was arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana.

