Texas Bullet Train unveils plans for Dallas passenger station

It looks like a high-speed passenger train station is coming to Dallas.

Developers of the Texas Bullet Train have unveiled new details on Monday on its passenger station in Dallas that would give riders quick and comfortable access for in-state travels.

Texas Central officials said the terminal will be built on a largely vacant 60-acre plot south of the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.

Federal regulators said the train would alleviate the strain on the state's infrastructure and is needed to accommodate growing demand.

The 90-minute connection to the greater Houston region would also include a midway stop in the Brazos Valley. Plans call for connecting the local station to multimodal transportation networks including DART services.

The railroad will create 10,000 jobs during each year of construction and will keep 1,500 full-time jobs when operations begin.

