Threats by students lands Graham Elem. on lockdown

Woodland Elementary in Graham was placed on lockdown Monday afternoon.

School officials said it lasted 45 minutes after two students leaving campus made a verbal threat.

The parents of those students and police were called to help locate them. The lockdown was lifted at about 1:40 p.m. after the two students were found.

Ginger Robbins, Principal of Graham Jr. High, said the safety and security of their schools and their students is the district's top priority.

"So for the incident to be resolved so quickly, without incident is a real success,” said Robbins.

