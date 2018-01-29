Fowler Elem. to close Tuesday following water main break

Fowler Elementary in Wichita Falls is closed Tuesday because they have no running water. However, school was optional for students on Monday.

"Right now we are just trying to make the best out of a bad situation," Wichita Falls I.S.D. Communications Officer, Ashley Thomas said.

It happened after a water main break early Monday morning. It happened so early the district didn't want to close the school and leave some of the students stranded at home.

The district has plans and procedures in place for every type of situation. Some of those were used Monday.

"In a situation like this you have to just see what the time frame looks like and make decisions case-by-case," Thomas said.

Students were encouraged to bring bottled water, hand sanitizer was used in place of soap and water, sack lunches were provided to the kids, and procedures were put in place to use the bathrooms.

The classrooms and halls weren't very full, but Thomas said they wanted no kids stuck home alone.

"We would rather students be here in a safe environment with teachers and staff members than to be left at home alone," she said.

Thomas credited the work of the maintenance crews and said the school will now close until the problem is fixed.

"They've done an amazing job trying to get everything up and running," Thomas said. "It's just that some of these things are out of our control. So we just have to make the best of it and try to keep business as usual if we can."

School is closed for Tuesday because parents will have more time to make arrangements for their kids.

Another factor considered in closing the school was having no water for students to wash their hands with, with the flu spreading through the district's schools.

Thomas said it is still up in the air when the water main will be fixed and school officials will continue to monitor the situation very closely. She added they appreciate the patience of the parents.

