WFPD arrest man following gunshots call

Wichita Falls Police say one man is behind bars after a driver reported he was being followed and thought the person in the other vehicle might shoot at him.

Officers said it happened Monday around 4:42 p.m.

When police found the vehicle in question they tried pulling the driver over in the 1000 block of Sunset Lane, but he took off.

Officers said the suspect ended up going off the road into someone’s yard almost hitting the homeowner's fence. They said that man ran from them but was caught on Covington Street.

The suspect was arrested and charged with evading.

Police said no one was hurt during the chase and they found no evidence of a shooting.

