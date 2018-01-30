WFPD Searching for 2nd Suspect in Armed Robbery - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

WFPD Searching for 2nd Suspect in Armed Robbery

By Angie Lankford, Producer
WFPD Crime Scene Unit at Sonic on 9th Street (Source: KAUZ) WFPD Crime Scene Unit at Sonic on 9th Street (Source: KAUZ)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Wichita Falls police are searching for a suspect following an aggravated robbery.

The armed robbery happened just before 10 p.m. Monday night in the 2100 block of 9th Street at the Sonic Drive-In.

Police say they have one suspect in custody and also found a gun and the stolen money.

No injuries were reported.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the person arrested or a description of the suspect still at large.

