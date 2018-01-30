TRAFFIC: Work continues on Missile Road bridge

Contractors shut down both lanes of traffic on northbound I-44 and at least one lane is expected to be open under the bridge as work continues.
An Electra teen is behind bars in Wichita Falls accused of taking part in an armed robbery on Monday night.
I-44 will continue to see on and off closures until repairs are finished on the Missile Road bridge.
'Day Zero' for water shut-off approaches in South Africa's Cape Town as 4 million face drought.
A Dutch newspaper and television show are jointly reporting that the Dutch spy service broke into the computers used by a Russian hacking group reported to be involved in hacking the Democratic National Committee.
