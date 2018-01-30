TRAFFIC: Work continues on Missile Road bridge

Contractors shut down both lanes of traffic on northbound I-44 and at least one lane is expected to be open under the bridge as work continues.

Demolition work began on Monday to the Missile Road bridge on I-44. (Source: KAUZ)

Work on the Missile Road bridge in Wichita Falls continues. On Monday, Newschannel 6 reached out to TxDOT for an update. (Source: KAUZ)

I-44 will continue to see on and off closures until repairs are finished on the Missile Road bridge.

Northbound lanes are shut down as pillars are being replaced can be carbon wrapped.

The concrete for those pillars has been poured and had to cure for several days. More work on those pillars needs to be done which requires the highway to be shit down.

Detours are in place.

