TRAFFIC: Work continues on Missile Road bridge

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Work on the Missile Road bridge in Wichita Falls continues. On Monday, Newschannel 6 reached out to TxDOT for an update.  (Source: KAUZ) Work on the Missile Road bridge in Wichita Falls continues. On Monday, Newschannel 6 reached out to TxDOT for an update.  (Source: KAUZ)

WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Work on the Missile Road bridge in Wichita Falls continues. On Monday, Newschannel 6 reached out to TxDOT for an update. 

I-44 will continue to see on and off closures until repairs are finished on the Missile Road bridge. 

Northbound lanes are shut down as pillars are being replaced can be carbon wrapped. 

The concrete for those pillars has been poured and had to cure for several days. More work on those pillars needs to be done which requires the highway to be shit down. 

Detours are in place. Stay with Newschannel 6 as we continue to follow the progress of this construction. 

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.
 

