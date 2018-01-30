Arrest made in Sonic armed robbery

Wichita Falls police are searching for a suspect following an aggravated robbery.
Wichita Falls police are searching for a suspect following an aggravated robbery.
I-44 will continue to see on and off closures until repairs are finished on the Missile Road bridge.
I-44 will continue to see on and off closures until repairs are finished on the Missile Road bridge.
An Electra teen is behind bars in Wichita Falls accused of taking part in an armed robbery on Monday night.
An Electra teen is behind bars in Wichita Falls accused of taking part in an armed robbery on Monday night.
'Day Zero' for water shut-off approaches in South Africa's Cape Town as 4 million face drought.
'Day Zero' for water shut-off approaches in South Africa's Cape Town as 4 million face drought.
A Dutch newspaper and television show are jointly reporting that the Dutch spy service broke into the computers used by a Russian hacking group reported to be involved in hacking the Democratic National Committee.
A Dutch newspaper and television show are jointly reporting that the Dutch spy service broke into the computers used by a Russian hacking group reported to be involved in hacking the Democratic National Committee.