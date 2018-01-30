Arrest made in Sonic armed robbery

Wichita Falls police are searching for a suspect following an aggravated robbery.

An Electra teen is behind bars in Wichita Falls accused of taking part in an armed robbery on Monday night.

Around 9:45 p.m. officers were dispatched to the Sonic on 9th Street in reference to an aggravated robbery.

The victim said two suspects, one Hispanic man, and one white man, came into the store and pointed a silver handgun at him and demanded money.

The victim said the suspects got away with $58 and took off from the fast food restaurant on foot. Officers began searching the area and found two people walking in the 700 block of Denver that matched the description of the suspects.

When officers approached them, both began to run. Officers lost sight of one of the suspects but found the other attempting to hide behind a trash can in the 1900 block of 8th Street.

Police said Robert Bustamante, 17, would not follow officers requests so he was tased then taken into custody.

During a search of Bustamante, five .38 caliber rounds were found in his pant pocket along with $58 in cash and a grey Under Armour mask.

Inside the trash can, police said they found a backpack with a silver .38 caliber handgun inside. Bustamante was booked into the Wichita County Jail for Aggravated Robbery and Evading Arrest.

As of Tuesday morning, a bond has not been set.

