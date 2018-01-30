Kansas Sheriff's Facebook prank goes viral - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Kansas Sheriff's Facebook prank goes viral

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
ALLEN COUNTY, KS (RNN Texoma) -

It all started with a post on Facebook by the Allen County (KS) Sheriff's Department.

The original post had over 5,500 shares and hundreds of comments in a matter of 24 hours. Soon, some of their followers were upset over the post and the possible loss of social media.

But the Sheriff's Office was able to answer all the tough questions.

For those who have not yet realized it, the office is saying they are going to cut off social media on February 29th, a day which doesn't exist on this year's calendar. 

Some of the followers of the office's Facebook page were able to figure out the joke pretty quickly, but even after the joke was revealed, the sheriff's office had to deal with its critics for having a little fun.

In the end, the office had to post a message to clarify they were just having a little fun.

Remember guys, don't believe everything you read on social media and don't take everything so seriously.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

    •   
