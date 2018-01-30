Clay Co. officials tackling burn ban issues

Clay County is urging people to not violate the burn ban that was put in place at the beginning of January.
The seizure was one of the largest in UK history, Border Force officials said.
I-44 will continue to see on and off closures until repairs are finished on the Missile Road bridge.
An Electra teen is behind bars in Wichita Falls accused of taking part in an armed robbery on Monday night.
