Clay Co. officials tackling burn ban issues

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
CLAY COUNTY, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Clay County is urging people to not violate the burn ban that was put in place at the beginning of January.

Just last week the county had 11 fires and three citations issued from those fires.

Emergency Management Coordinator Billy Carleton said a home has already been burned down this month from a homeowner burning trash.

There have been ten violations and seven citations in January. On Tuesday, Clay County Commissioners extended the burn ban 30 days. 

