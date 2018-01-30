Wilbarger Co. law enforcement equipped with body cameras

Republican congressman says any 'illegal aliens' who attend State of the Union speech should be arrested, deported.
Republican congressman says any 'illegal aliens' who attend State of the Union speech should be arrested, deported.
United Airlines said in a statement they told the woman three times before she came to the airport that the peacock would not be allowed on the flight.
United Airlines said in a statement they told the woman three times before she came to the airport that the peacock would not be allowed on the flight.
Wilbarger County Sheriff's deputies have a new addition to their uniforms. All deputies are now equipped with weatherproof body cameras. "
Wilbarger County Sheriff's deputies have a new addition to their uniforms. All deputies are now equipped with weatherproof body cameras. "
Water has been restored to a Wichita Falls elementary school.
Water has been restored to a Wichita Falls elementary school.
Wilbarger County Deputies, along with correctional officers are now equipped with weatherproof body cameras.
Wilbarger County Deputies, along with correctional officers are now equipped with weatherproof body cameras.