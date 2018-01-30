Wilbarger Co. law enforcement equipped with body cameras

Wilbarger County Deputies, along with correctional officers are now equipped with weatherproof body cameras. (Source: KAUZ)

After searching for the right cameras for two years, Sheriff Bill Price says they came across these.

Sheriff Price says footage captured by their cameras can be used as evidence when it comes to any altercations that involve their deputies and the public.

