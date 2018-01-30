VITA offices staying busy this tax season

VITA office has seen over 200 clients since opening last week. Source: KAUZ

Tax season is in full swing, and tax offices have seen an increased amount of people coming in with their W2 forms.

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance has seen over 200 people since they opened last week, and that number is only going to grow.

"I have been bouncing around from doing preparations helping review clients information so we can have it prepared to send out to the IRS," said Americorp team leader Johnna Hockensmith

VITA offices have been open for a week, but Tuesday was their first day to be open since the IRS started taking returns Monday.

"Last week, we had at least two to five appointments that weren't filled every day," said program director, Genevieve Anderson. "This week so far, everything is filled."

The busy crowds bring an increase of volunteers.

"I have my team myself plus ten members," said Hockensmith. "We have numerous volunteers that come in as well."

Dan Kekuna went in Tuesday to file taxes.

"We just had to fill out a questionnaire, and then someone screened us, and then we got to see someone to help us with our taxes," said Kekuna.

This is his second year to file through VITA.

He decided this year to schedule an appointment so that he wouldn't have to wait.

"We just have two incomes, so it was a very simple form to fill out, so just thought to get it out of the way," said Kekuna.

Anderson said the best way to get your taxes done as quickly as possible is to schedule an appointment.

You can do that by contacting the North Texas Area United Way at 211.

VITA offices will also be open to airmen at Sheppard AFB.

VITA offices are open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

