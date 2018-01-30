Water service restored at Fowler Elementary

Fowler Elementary in Wichita Falls is closed Tuesday because they have no running water.

Fowler Elementary in Wichita Falls is closed Tuesday because they have no running water.

Fowler Elementary was optional for students Monday due to no water. (Source: KAUZ)

Water has been restored to a Wichita Falls elementary school.

School was optional for students at Fowler Elementary on Monday and the campus was closed on Tuesday following a water main break.

WFISD officials said water was turned on in the east side of the building on Tuesday afternoon and maintenance crews had water back on for the entire campus around 3 p.m.

School is expected to be back in session on Wednesday.

