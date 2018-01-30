Water service restored at Fowler Elementary - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Water service restored at Fowler Elementary

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Connect
Water has been restored to a Wichita Falls elementary school. (Source: KAUZ) Water has been restored to a Wichita Falls elementary school. (Source: KAUZ)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Water has been restored to a Wichita Falls elementary school.

School was optional for students at Fowler Elementary on Monday and the campus was closed on Tuesday following a water main break.

WFISD officials said water was turned on in the east side of the building on Tuesday afternoon and maintenance crews had water back on for the entire campus around 3 p.m.

School is expected to be back in session on Wednesday. 

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly