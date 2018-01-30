Burn ban violations leading to fires in Clay Co.

Republican congressman says any 'illegal aliens' who attend State of the Union speech should be arrested, deported.
Republican congressman says any 'illegal aliens' who attend State of the Union speech should be arrested, deported.
United Airlines said in a statement they told the woman three times before she came to the airport that the peacock would not be allowed on the flight.
United Airlines said in a statement they told the woman three times before she came to the airport that the peacock would not be allowed on the flight.
Authorities say three people are dead after a small helicopter crashed into a home near a Southern California airport.
Authorities say three people are dead after a small helicopter crashed into a home near a Southern California airport.
The flu epidemic has shut down Texoma school districts and caused a significant drop in blood donations. More than 20-percent of the area hospital blood supply comes from high school blood drives. With schools closing due to the flu, that collection supply is lowering.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved
The flu epidemic has shut down Texoma school districts and caused a significant drop in blood donations. More than 20-percent of the area hospital blood supply comes from high school blood drives. With schools closing due to the flu, that collection supply is lowering.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved
Clay County is one of 14 counties under a burn ban in Texoma, but not everyone is obeying it.
Clay County is one of 14 counties under a burn ban in Texoma, but not everyone is obeying it.