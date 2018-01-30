HS Basketball scores and highlights: Jan 30 - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS Basketball scores and highlights: Jan 30

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Bowie Jackrabbits huddle before they took on Holliday for the 8-3A district title. / Source: KAUZ Bowie Jackrabbits huddle before they took on Holliday for the 8-3A district title. / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Boys

District 5-5A

Ryan    68 (7-1)
WFHS  37 (0-9)

Rider     74 (7-1)
Denton  61 (6-3)

District 6-4A

#7 Hirschi  70 (5-0)
Graham     56 (2-3)

Vernon                50 (1-4)
#23 Burkburnett  85 (4-1)
BURK: KenDarius Horton 20 pts

District 8-3A

#10 Holliday  47 (8-2)
#11 Bowie     54 (9-1)
HOL: Brayden Wyatt 18 pts

#17 Nocona  68 (7-3)
Jacksboro     38 (2-8)

City View  49 (5-5)
Boyd         46 (3-7)
CV: Austin Lucas 24 pts

Henrietta  57 (4-6)
Paradise  48 (2-8)
HEN: Patrick Holcomb 22 pts, 10 reb

District 9-2A

Munday       57 (4-6)
Archer City  45 (7-3)

Windthorst  51 (4-5)
Electra        59 (8-1)
ELE: Johnathan Barrera 18 pts

Olney       25 (0-10)
Seymour  45 (9-1)

Quanah  58 (5-5)
Petrolia   48 (1-9)

District 8-1A

Crowell     36 (2-5)
Benjamin  52 (7-1)

Knox City  70 (8-0)
Harrold      50 (2-5)

Northside   31 (2-6)
Chillicothe  40 (2-6)

District 21-1A

Midway      45 (5-4)
Gold-Burg  42 (2-7)
F/OT

Forestburg  42 (4-5)
Saint Jo      68 (4-4)

TAPPS 1-1A

Wichita Christian  64 (8-0)
#4 Notre Dame    24 (3-5)
WCS: Jackson Landes 24 pts, Evan Findley 21

Girls

District 5-5A

Rider     28 (2-8)
Denton  66 (9-2)

Ryan    61 (6-4)
WFHS  47 (3-8)

District 6-4A

Vernon         49 (0-7)
Burkburnett  64 (5-1)
VER: Cameron Garza 14 pts
BURK: Eternity Jackson 20 pts, Sarah Nolan 16

Hirschi    73 (4-3)
Graham  74 (5-1)
F/2OT

District 8-3A

Holliday  24 (5-7)
Bowie     45 (11-1)

Jacksboro  53 (11-1)
Nocona      47 (7-5)
JAC: Trinity Tisdale 18 pts, Leah Plaster 13, Baylee Thompson 20 reb
NOC: Emma Meekins 19 pts, Averee Kleinhans 15

Henrietta  38 (3-9)
Paradise   53 (8-4)

City View  28 (0-12)
Boyd         62 (3-9)

District 9-2A

Munday                32 (3-9)
#13 Archer City      54 (11-1)
MUN: Madison Thompson/Kristen Kuehler 14 pts each
AC: Kacey Hasley 16 pts, Cienna Diaz 11

#4 Windthorst  56 (11-0)
Electra             33 (3-8)
WIN: Tatum Veitenheimer 29 pts

Olney       16 (0-12)
Seymour  46 (9-3)

Quanah  39 (5-7)
Petrolia   52 (5-7)

District 8-1A

Crowell     44 (5-2)
Benjamin  70 (8-0)
BEN: Brooke Jones 18 pts, 9 reb, Myca Flowers 15 pts, 8 reb, Temi Flowers 14 pts, 11 reb

Knox City  38 (2-6)
Harrold      30 (0-7)

Northside   32 (3-5)
Chillicothe  37 (5-3)

District 21-1A

Midway      37 (1-9)
Gold-Burg  30 (1-9)
MDW: Bailey Ervin 18 pts

Forestburg  61 (7-4)
Saint Jo      57 (5-5)

TAPPS 1-1A

Wichita Christian  24 (2-6)
#4 Notre Dame    41 (5-2)
ND: Reagan Macha 16 pts

