HS Basketball scores and highlights: Jan 30

MSU Men's basketball in the huddle before they took on St. Mary's Monday Night. / Source: KAUZ

Midwestern State distributed a season-high 21 assists in a 79-69 win over St. Mary's on Monday evening at D.L. Ligon Coliseum. Four players recorded at least three dimes in the win. The Mustangs and Rattlers played even for the first eight minutes before MSU started to pull away. Tied at 17, the Maroon and Gold strung together a 14-3 run over the next seven minutes to take the lead for good. Although the Rattlers would twice pull within four in the closing minutes of the ...