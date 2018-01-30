HS Basketball scores and highlights: Jan 30

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -
Boys
District 5-5A
Ryan 68 (7-1)
WFHS 37 (0-9)
Rider 74 (7-1)
Denton 61 (6-3)
District 6-4A
#7 Hirschi 70 (5-0)
Graham 56 (2-3)
Vernon 50 (1-4)
#23 Burkburnett 85 (4-1)
BURK: KenDarius Horton 20 pts
District 8-3A
#10 Holliday 47 (8-2)
#11 Bowie 54 (9-1)
HOL: Brayden Wyatt 18 pts
#17 Nocona 68 (7-3)
Jacksboro 38 (2-8)
City View 49 (5-5)
Boyd 46 (3-7)
CV: Austin Lucas 24 pts
Henrietta 57 (4-6)
Paradise 48 (2-8)
HEN: Patrick Holcomb 22 pts, 10 reb
District 9-2A
Munday 57 (4-6)
Archer City 45 (7-3)
Windthorst 51 (4-5)
Electra 59 (8-1)
ELE: Johnathan Barrera 18 pts
Olney 25 (0-10)
Seymour 45 (9-1)
Quanah 58 (5-5)
Petrolia 48 (1-9)
District 8-1A
Crowell 36 (2-5)
Benjamin 52 (7-1)
Knox City 70 (8-0)
Harrold 50 (2-5)
Northside 31 (2-6)
Chillicothe 40 (2-6)
District 21-1A
Midway 45 (5-4)
Gold-Burg 42 (2-7)
F/OT
Forestburg 42 (4-5)
Saint Jo 68 (4-4)
TAPPS 1-1A
Wichita Christian 64 (8-0)
#4 Notre Dame 24 (3-5)
WCS: Jackson Landes 24 pts, Evan Findley 21
Girls
District 5-5A
Rider 28 (2-8)
Denton 66 (9-2)
Ryan 61 (6-4)
WFHS 47 (3-8)
District 6-4A
Vernon 49 (0-7)
Burkburnett 64 (5-1)
VER: Cameron Garza 14 pts
BURK: Eternity Jackson 20 pts, Sarah Nolan 16
Hirschi 73 (4-3)
Graham 74 (5-1)
F/2OT
District 8-3A
Holliday 24 (5-7)
Bowie 45 (11-1)
Jacksboro 53 (11-1)
Nocona 47 (7-5)
JAC: Trinity Tisdale 18 pts, Leah Plaster 13, Baylee Thompson 20 reb
NOC: Emma Meekins 19 pts, Averee Kleinhans 15
Henrietta 38 (3-9)
Paradise 53 (8-4)
City View 28 (0-12)
Boyd 62 (3-9)
District 9-2A
Munday 32 (3-9)
#13 Archer City 54 (11-1)
MUN: Madison Thompson/Kristen Kuehler 14 pts each
AC: Kacey Hasley 16 pts, Cienna Diaz 11
#4 Windthorst 56 (11-0)
Electra 33 (3-8)
WIN: Tatum Veitenheimer 29 pts
Olney 16 (0-12)
Seymour 46 (9-3)
Quanah 39 (5-7)
Petrolia 52 (5-7)
District 8-1A
Crowell 44 (5-2)
Benjamin 70 (8-0)
BEN: Brooke Jones 18 pts, 9 reb, Myca Flowers 15 pts, 8 reb, Temi Flowers 14 pts, 11 reb
Knox City 38 (2-6)
Harrold 30 (0-7)
Northside 32 (3-5)
Chillicothe 37 (5-3)
District 21-1A
Midway 37 (1-9)
Gold-Burg 30 (1-9)
MDW: Bailey Ervin 18 pts
Forestburg 61 (7-4)
Saint Jo 57 (5-5)
TAPPS 1-1A
Wichita Christian 24 (2-6)
#4 Notre Dame 41 (5-2)
ND: Reagan Macha 16 pts
