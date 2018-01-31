WF teen uses acknowledgment to spread awareness

Republican congressman says any 'illegal aliens' who attend State of the Union speech should be arrested, deported.
Authorities say three people are dead after a small helicopter crashed into a home near a Southern California airport.
A Rider High School student is getting ready to head to Austin to represent Wichita Falls as the Boys and Girls Club's City-Wide Youth of the Year.
United Airlines said in a statement they told the woman three times before she came to the airport that the peacock would not be allowed on the flight.
The flu epidemic has shut down Texoma school districts and caused a significant drop in blood donations. More than 20-percent of the area hospital blood supply comes from high school blood drives. With schools closing due to the flu, that collection supply is lowering.
