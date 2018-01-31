Soccer scores and highlights: Jan. 30

Scores and highlights from Tuesday, January 30th including a huge game between #10 Holliday and #11 Bowie!
Highlights of Rider's 4-1 win over Denison and plenty of scores from Tuesday!
Brandon Neel's 27 points couldn't overcome Tarleton State in the men's game; the Mustang women rallied to take a late lead, but couldn't hold on
