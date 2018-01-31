Soccer scores and highlights: Jan. 30 - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Soccer scores and highlights: Jan. 30

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
The Rider Raiders line up before their District 5-5A game against Denison / Source: KAUZ The Rider Raiders line up before their District 5-5A game against Denison / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Boys

District 5-5A

#4 WFHS  2 (2-0-1)
Denton      1 (0-1-2)
WF: Martin Rangel, Shorty Acosta G each

Denison  1 (0-3-0)
Rider      4 (1-0-2)
RID: Santana Castro 2 G, A

Non-District

Hirschi         0
Gainesville  3

Ab. Cooper  2
Burkburnett  0

Girls

District 5-5A

Denton  0
WFHS   0 (1-1-1)
WF: Outshot Denton 17-2

Rider       3 (3-0-0)
Denison  0
RID: Emily Baley, Mindy Shoffit, Jasmyn Montgomery G each

Non-District

Ab. Cooper  6
Hirschi         2
HIR: Cindy Garcia Martinez, Jasmine Chavarria G each

Graham       3
Springtown  1
GRA: Aniane Cervantes 2 G, Ast, Alicia Olivera G, A, Alyssa Hutcheson 9 saves

