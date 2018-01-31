MSU upgrades to condition red after more flu cases

Midwestern State University has upgraded to condition red after seeing more cases of the flu on campus. (Source: RNN Texoma)

Public Information Officer Julie Gaynor says condition red means several cases of the flu have been reported, but not necessarily widespread amounts of the flu.

No closures are expected in the immediate future, but students are being told to take precautions to prevent the flu from spreading.

Students are also being asked to stay out of class if they are feeling sick.

