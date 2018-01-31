MSU upgrades to condition red after more flu cases

DPS announced that arrest warrants have been issued for five current of former employees of Texas Juvenile Justice Department facilities.
DPS announced that arrest warrants have been issued for five current of former employees of Texas Juvenile Justice Department facilities.
Police say a male student and a female student are victims of a shooting in a classroom at a Los Angeles middle school.
Police say a male student and a female student are victims of a shooting in a classroom at a Los Angeles middle school.
Wichita Falls Police are investigating an armed robbery.
Wichita Falls Police are investigating an armed robbery.
Investigators are now calling 87-year-old actor Robert Wagner a "person of interest" in the 1981 death of his wife Natalie Wood.
Investigators are now calling 87-year-old actor Robert Wagner a "person of interest" in the 1981 death of his wife Natalie Wood.