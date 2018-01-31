Disaster declaration for several North Texas counties

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has declared several counties in North Texas as primary natural disaster areas because of losses and damages from the recent drought. (Source: RNN Texoma)

The counties included in this declaration are Cottle, Foard, King and Knox counties.

Farmers and ranchers in some other counties may qualify for natural disaster assistance. Those counties include Baylor, Childress, Dickens, Hall, Hardeman, Haskell, Kent, Motley, Stonewall, Throckmorton and Wilbarger counties.

Those interested can contact area USDA service centers for more information. Additional information can be found here.

