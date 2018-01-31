WFISD students making Valentine flower arrangements

The Wichita Falls ISD Career Education Center is gearing up for February 14th.

Students in the floral design and culinary departments are creating Valentine arrangements that can be bought by the public.

"It is called a triangle arrangement, and basically it's just carnations leather leaf," said Sophomore Madi Scribner. "We put these cute little sticks that have hearts on them to complete it."

The floral department and culinary are teaming up this February to create arrangements with carnations, roses, and chocolate strawberries.

Amy Hughes teaches floral design.

"The students have been able to not just learn the curriculum, but express themselves creatively," said Hughes.

It takes a student about 45 minutes to make this arrangement.

In the past, the students only sold to teachers and students.

This year that changed with the school opening up orders to the public.

Hughes said it is all about getting real-world experience.

"The best way for them to get that experience is to create the actual arrangement sell it to the public," said Hughes.

The hands-on experience also helps them meet the requirements to get certified in a floral arrangement.

"The triangular arrangements are an exact replica of what they have to do hands-on at their certification exam in Dallas," said Hughes.

Scribner said the creativity is her favorite part of the project.

"The carnations are really pretty," said Scribner. "They come in all different kinds of colors, and you get to pick the color you want to pick and your arrangement. I really like that because I like all the colors."

The school is taking Valentines orders right now.

Flower arrangement orders can be placed until February 6th and chocolate strawberry orders until February 12th.

Arrangements can be ordered by emailing wfisdfloral@icloud.com, dnusser@wfisd.net or calling (940) 235-1091, ext. 33075 between 12:10 p.m. and 2:35 p.m.

