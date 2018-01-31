Crime prevention program to be held in Montague County

The Montague County Sheriff’s Office will be presenting a crime prevention and awareness program according to the Bowie News. (Source: RNN Texoma)

The Montague County Sheriff’s Office will be presenting a crime prevention and awareness program according to the Bowie News.

The program will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 1. It will be held at the Wellington State Bank located in Bowie at 1301 Highway 59 North.

In this town hall, staff will discuss preventing crime and have some safety tips for your home with an emphasis on farm and ranch security.

For more information, you can call 940-894-2871.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved