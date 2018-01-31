Crash in Childress county claims life of infant

A single vehicle crash claimed the life of an infant in Childress county Tuesday night.

According to DPS, around 7:30 p.m. a woman was driving a GMC pickup on County Road 10 when she lost control of the vehicle. The pickup went into a ditch and the woman over-corrected, causing the vehicle to roll several times before coming to rest on its roof.

There were three young children inside the car along with a 54-year old man. An 8 month old infant was pronounced dead at the scene. The other people inside the vehicle were taken to Childress Regional Hospital with injuries. They are last known to be in stable condition.

All occupants of the vehicle were wearing their seat belts and the infant was in a child safety seat.

No charges have been filed and the crash is still under investigation.

