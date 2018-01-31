Courtroom dedicated in honor of Bob Brotherton

A dedication ceremony was held Wednesday to honor 30th District Court Judge Bob Brotherton.

It was held at the Judge Arthur R Tipps Juvenile Justice Center in downtown Wichita Falls where a courtroom is now named after Judge Brotherton all because of his many years of service.

"When I became a judge in 1989 I was hoping that being a judge rather than being an attorney I could make more of a difference," Brotherton said. "I think I've been able to do that. That's also very rewarding."

Last year, Judge Brotherton announced he would not run to fill the seat that he has held for 29 years.

At the ceremony, his wife, Missy Brotherton, was also recognized for serving four decades in various positions in Wichita County.

