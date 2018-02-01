MSU softball picked 8th in LSC preseason poll

The Midwestern State softball team was projected to finish eighth in the Lone Star Conference preseason poll, league officials announced Wednesday. The poll is voted on by LSC coaches, sports information directors and various media representatives.



Angelo State was favored to repeat as LSC champions, receiving 29 of 33 first place votes and pitcher Brandy Marlett was a near unanimous LSC Preseason Pitcher of the Year selection. Texas A&M-Commerce's Mariah Jameyson garnered LSC Preseason Player of the Year accolades.



The Mustangs return nine letterwinners from last season's 19-27 team that finished eighth in the LSC standings. Sophomore outfielder Lauren Lindgren looks to build off her second team All-Conference accolades a season ago after hitting .351 with 33 runs, nine doubles, six homers, 24 RBI and 14 steals, all team-highs. Junior first baseman Taylor Mordecai (.282, 4 HR, 16 RBI), junior Carli Woolsey (.239, 6 HR, 23 RBI), senior third baseman Kelcee Thompson (.225, 10 RBI), senior catcher Amanda Thomas (.205, 1 HR, 13 RBI) and junior infielder Misty Muniz (.220, 4 HR, 15 RBI) return to the diamond after starting 35 or more games last season.



Midwestern State opens up the season on Friday at the Lubbock Softball Classic against Colorado School of Mines at PlainsCapital Park. First pitch is tabbed for 6 p.m.

LSC Preseason Softball Poll

Team (First-place votes) Total Votes

1. Angelo State (29) 359

2. West Texas A&M (3) 306

3. Texas Woman's (1) 267

4. Tarleton St. 257

5. Cameron 250

6. A&M-Commerce 223

7. A&M-Kingsville 170

8. Midwestern St. 135

9. Eastern New Mexico 108

10. UT-Permian Basin 64

11. Western New Mexico 39

Copyright 2018 KAUZ Sports All Rights Reserved