Farm to table program to begin at WFISD

The Wichita Falls ISD and Chartwells, the food service company for the district and MSU, are partnering with local farmers to bring local produce into WFISD schools. (Source: KAUZ)

The Wichita Falls ISD and Chartwells, the food service company for the district and MSU, are partnering with local farmers to bring local produce into WFISD schools.

Officials with the WFISD said Thursday, the first order is set to arrive next week at Booker T. Washington Elementary on February 8.

"We are excited to work with local farmers to bring more of their produce into our schools in the coming months," Ashley Thomas, Communications Officer for WFISD said in a press release.

The first order will be from Morath's Orchard and will include broccoli, spinach, and tricolor carrots.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

