Local health officials publish flu activity update

Local health officials are urging anyone who has not had a flu vaccination this season to get immunizes as soon as possible. (Source: KAUZ)

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District released a flu activity update on Thursday.

Officials are urging anyone who has not had a flu vaccination this season to get immunizes as soon as possible.

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) is offering to provide a supplemental flu vaccine to local health departments.

The health district expects to receive a shipment of extra vaccines from DSHS within a week.

Officials said the flu vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and people around you from the flu and its potentially serious complications.

The health district said along with the vaccination, there are other ways to prevent getting or spreading the flu, like;

· Covering your sneezes and coughs;

· Washing hands often with soap and water, or using a hand sanitizer if water is not available;

· Keeping hands away from your face;

· Avoiding close contact with people who have the flu; and

· Staying home if sick in order to prevent spreading the flu.

See your healthcare provider or come to the health district during clinic hours to get a flu vaccination. The clinic hours are listed below:

· Monday 8:00 am-11:30 am, 1:00 pm-4:30 pm

· Tuesday 8:00 am-11:30 am, 1:00 pm-4:30 pm

· Wednesday 8:00 am-11:30 am, 1:00 pm-4:30 pm

· Thursday 8:00 am-11:30 am, 1:00 pm-4:30 pm

· Friday 8:00 am-1:00 pm

For more information, you can call the health district at (940) 761-6841.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.