Electra PD: Stolen gun used in Wichita Falls Sonic robbery

An Electra teen is behind bars in Wichita Falls accused of taking part in an armed robbery on Monday night.

During a search of Robert Bustamante, five .38 caliber rounds were found in his pant pocket along with $58 in cash and a grey Under Armour mask according to police.(Source: KAUZ)

A 17-year-old, accused of taking part in an armed robbery of the Sonic on 9th Street on Monday night in Wichita Falls, is facing a theft of a firearm charge.

The afternoon of the robbery, an officer with the Electra Police Department was called out to a home in the 1000 block of N. Waggoner Street in reference to a theft of a firearm.

The homeowner said he went to lunch around Noon and returned home around 12:45 p.m. and found a side door had been busted open.

The homeowner said the only thing missing was a silver .38 caliber pistol. That night the WFPD arrested Robert Bustamante for Aggravated Robbery and Evading Arrest.

Bustamante was in possession of a pistol that matched the description of the stolen pistol from Electra.

A check of the stolen weapon serial number matched the weapon Bustamante was found with following the armed robbery.

Bustamante remains behind bars in the Wichita Co. Jail with a combined $277,500 bond.

