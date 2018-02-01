Electra PD: Stolen gun used in Wichita Falls Sonic robbery

An Electra teen is behind bars in Wichita Falls accused of taking part in an armed robbery on Monday night.
An Electra teen is behind bars in Wichita Falls accused of taking part in an armed robbery on Monday night.
Police say a male student and a female student are victims of a shooting in a classroom at a Los Angeles middle school.
Police say a male student and a female student are victims of a shooting in a classroom at a Los Angeles middle school.
Wichita Falls Police are investigating an armed robbery.
Wichita Falls Police are investigating an armed robbery.
Investigators are now calling 87-year-old actor Robert Wagner a "person of interest" in the 1981 death of his wife Natalie Wood.
Investigators are now calling 87-year-old actor Robert Wagner a "person of interest" in the 1981 death of his wife Natalie Wood.