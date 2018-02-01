Man arrested after high speed chase

A man was arrested after leading officers on a high speed chase Wednesday night.

Around 11 p.m, DPS officers tried to pull over 32-year old Richard Anthony Thompson Jr. from Marlin, Texas on suspicion of driving a stolen vehicle and having stolen weapons. They say Thompson fled and began to evade law enforcement. He started northbound on U.S. 287 before turning off on Highway 79 and drove through town. He eventually turned onto I-44 and back onto 287 north. Thompson finally stopped between City View Drive and Wellington.

SWAT forcefully removed and arrested Thompson because of the stolen weapons and transported him to the Wichita County jail. He is charged with evading arrest with a vehicle, theft of a firearm, unauthorized use of a vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

