T-6 Texan II operations put on pause - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

T-6 Texan II operations put on pause

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
T-6 Texan II operations have been put on an operational pause by the 19th Air Force commander after a series of unexplained physiological events occurred at multiple air force bases including Sheppard Air Force Base.  (Source: RNN Texoma) T-6 Texan II operations have been put on an operational pause by the 19th Air Force commander after a series of unexplained physiological events occurred at multiple air force bases including Sheppard Air Force Base.  (Source: RNN Texoma)
T-6 Texan II (Source: Sheppard.af.mil) T-6 Texan II (Source: Sheppard.af.mil)
SAN ANTONIO, TX (KAUZ) -

T-6 Texan II operations have been put on an operational pause by the 19th Air Force commander after a series of unexplained physiological events occurred at multiple air force bases including Sheppard Air Force Base. 

According to an Air Force press release, Major General Patrick Doherty ordered the pause beginning February 1 to allow the air force to try and find out what is causing the issues.

“The safety of our instructors and student pilots is paramount and has been our priority and focus,” Doherty said in a press release.  “We’re acting swiftly, making temporary, but necessary, changes to everyone’s training, general awareness, checklist procedures, and possibly modify aircrew flying equipment to mitigate risk to the aircrew while we tackle this issue head-on to safeguard everyone flying T-6s.”

The other installations that saw problems with the T-6's were Columbus AFB in Mississippi and Vance AFB in Oklahoma.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Cuba state media: Fidel Castro's son has killed himself

    Cuba state media: Fidel Castro's son has killed himself

    Thursday, February 1 2018 8:55 PM EST2018-02-02 01:55:32 GMT
    Friday, February 2 2018 3:37 AM EST2018-02-02 08:37:07 GMT

    Cuba state media is reporting that the oldest son of late Cuban leader Fidel Castro has killed himself.

    Cuba state media is reporting that the oldest son of late Cuban leader Fidel Castro has killed himself.

  • The Latest: Police say middle school shooting was accident

    The Latest: Police say middle school shooting was accident

    Thursday, February 1 2018 12:46 PM EST2018-02-01 17:46:56 GMT
    Friday, February 2 2018 2:08 AM EST2018-02-02 07:08:30 GMT

    Police say a male student and a female student are victims of a shooting in a classroom at a Los Angeles middle school.

    Police say a male student and a female student are victims of a shooting in a classroom at a Los Angeles middle school.

  • Natalie Wood's drowning now considered a 'suspicious death'

    Natalie Wood's drowning now considered a 'suspicious death'

    Thursday, February 1 2018 3:44 PM EST2018-02-01 20:44:48 GMT
    Friday, February 2 2018 1:55 AM EST2018-02-02 06:55:53 GMT

    Investigators are now calling 87-year-old actor Robert Wagner a "person of interest" in the 1981 death of his wife Natalie Wood.

    Investigators are now calling 87-year-old actor Robert Wagner a "person of interest" in the 1981 death of his wife Natalie Wood.

    •   
Powered by Frankly