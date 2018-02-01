Texas Rangers make arrests in misconduct investigation

DPS announced that arrest warrants have been issued for five current of former employees of Texas Juvenile Justice Department facilities. (Source: RNN Texoma)

DPS announced on Thursday several arrest warrants have been issued for five current or former employees of Texas Juvenile Justice Department facilities.

The warrants come after an investigation revealed misconduct at the facilities. Four suspects have been arrested and one is still at large and may be out of state.

The charges include two felony allegations: tampering with a governmental record resulting from a false entry for leave and theft by a public servant.

The other charges were of official oppression, a Class A misdemeanor. Three of the arrests occurred in Gainesville. These include 56-year old Derrick Goodman, 41-year old Shannon Hoaglen, and 39-year old Derrick Day who was formerly employed at the TJJD facility in Gainesville.

All three were booked into the Cooke County jail. Another arrest occurred in Brownwood. 31-year old Morsello Hooker formerly worked at the facility there. He is now in the Brown County jail.

