Warrant execution leads to multiple arrests

A joint effort by multiple departments executing warrants led to multiple arrests on Wednesday.

In a press release from District Attorney Maureen Shelton said, the warrants executed by the Wichita County District Attorney’s Office Drug Enforcement Division (DED), resulted in the seizure of drugs, firearms, and the disruption of a theft operation and illegal narcotics trafficking.

The first warrant was executed in the 1200 block of Vaughn Road in Burkburnett. Officers searched the property and recovered meth, multiple firearms, and stolen items.

Two people were also arrested at this location, Robert Gossett and Misti Gossett, both convicted felons. They were booked into the Wichita County Jail and face charges of Possession of Methamphetamine and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm

Another warrant was executed in the 800 block of Linda Lane in Wichita Falls. A search of this property led to the seizure of crack cocaine, meth and nearly $15,000.

Gabriel Barry was arrested at this location. He is facing two charges of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

The DED was assisted by members of the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office, Wichita Falls Police Department’s Organized Crimes Unit, Burkburnett Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety Narcotics Service, and the U.S. Secret Service.

