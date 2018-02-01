WFPD searching for Subway robbery suspect

On Thursday afternoon, WFPD officers taped off the area around Subway to gather evidence. (Source: KAUZ)

On Thursday, just after 3 p.m. officers were dispatched to the Subway in the 3700 block of Fairway Blvd. in the shopping strip next to Market Street. (Source: WFPD)

Wichita Falls Police are investigating an armed robbery.

Early reports indicate a white man, 40 to 50-years-old, standing 5'10 to 6 feet tall, weighing around 200 to 220 pounds entered the store and demanded money.

The suspect was wearing a grey jacket or hoodie. It is not clear if the suspect had a weapon or claimed he had a weapon.

Detectives are interviewing the employees to gather more information. The suspect left on foot northbound on Fairway Blvd.

