WFPD searching for Subway robbery suspect - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

WFPD searching for Subway robbery suspect

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Connect
On Thursday, just after 3 p.m. officers were dispatched to the Subway in the 3700 block of Fairway Blvd. in the shopping strip next to Market Street. (Source: WFPD) On Thursday, just after 3 p.m. officers were dispatched to the Subway in the 3700 block of Fairway Blvd. in the shopping strip next to Market Street. (Source: WFPD)
On Thursday afternoon, WFPD officers taped off the area around Subway to gather evidence. (Source: KAUZ) On Thursday afternoon, WFPD officers taped off the area around Subway to gather evidence. (Source: KAUZ)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Wichita Falls Police are investigating an armed robbery.

On Thursday, just after 3 p.m. officers were dispatched to the Subway in the 3700 block of Fairway Blvd. in the shopping strip next to Market Street.

Early reports indicate a white man, 40 to 50-years-old, standing 5'10 to 6 feet tall, weighing around 200 to 220 pounds entered the store and demanded money.

The suspect was wearing a grey jacket or hoodie. It is not clear if the suspect had a weapon or claimed he had a weapon. 

Detectives are interviewing the employees to gather more information. The suspect left on foot northbound on Fairway Blvd. 

Stay with Newschannel 6 as we continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.
 

Powered by Frankly