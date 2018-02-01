Extreme drought affecting Texoma farmers

Cuba state media is reporting that the oldest son of late Cuban leader Fidel Castro has killed himself.
Cuba state media is reporting that the oldest son of late Cuban leader Fidel Castro has killed himself.
Police say a male student and a female student are victims of a shooting in a classroom at a Los Angeles middle school.
Police say a male student and a female student are victims of a shooting in a classroom at a Los Angeles middle school.
Investigators are now calling 87-year-old actor Robert Wagner a "person of interest" in the 1981 death of his wife Natalie Wood.
Investigators are now calling 87-year-old actor Robert Wagner a "person of interest" in the 1981 death of his wife Natalie Wood.
Simple medical tests or procedures such as MRI's or blood tests could vary in costs by the hundreds at different medical facilities.
Simple medical tests or procedures such as MRI's or blood tests could vary in costs by the hundreds at different medical facilities.
T-6 Texan II operations have been put on an operational pause by the 19th Air Force commander after a series of unexplained physiological events occurred at multiple air force bases including Sheppard Air Force Base.
T-6 Texan II operations have been put on an operational pause by the 19th Air Force commander after a series of unexplained physiological events occurred at multiple air force bases including Sheppard Air Force Base.