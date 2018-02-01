Gift to allow MSU to replace aging pianos - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Gift to allow MSU to replace aging pianos

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
Midwestern State University has announced a gift that will allow for the replacement of its aging pianos in the music department.

The new pianos were made possible thanks to a gift from the Perkins-Prothro Foundation and Dale and Joe Prothro who are longtime donors to the fine arts. 

The university will begin that project this year with students set to get new grand pianos as well as 15 new electronic keyboards.

