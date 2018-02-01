WFISD introducing farm-to-table program

President Donald Trump is accusing the FBI and Justice Department of playing politics "in favor of Democrats and against Republicans.".
President Donald Trump is accusing the FBI and Justice Department of playing politics "in favor of Democrats and against Republicans.".
According to arrest documents, it is alleged that on December 15, 2017, Kory Fancher Dorman, 45, committed Family Code 261.109 Failure to Report while acting in an official capacity as Principal at Crocket Elementary in Wichita Falls.
According to arrest documents, it is alleged that on December 15, 2017, Kory Fancher Dorman, 45, committed Family Code 261.109 Failure to Report while acting in an official capacity as Principal at Crocket Elementary in Wichita Falls.
The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma's Most Wanted list.
The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma's Most Wanted list.
An angry father rushed at Larry Nassar at the beginning of court Friday and had to be tackled by deputies. Nassar was in court for his third and final sentencing hearing.
An angry father rushed at Larry Nassar at the beginning of court Friday and had to be tackled by deputies. Nassar was in court for his third and final sentencing hearing.
Cuba state media is reporting that the oldest son of late Cuban leader Fidel Castro has killed himself.
Cuba state media is reporting that the oldest son of late Cuban leader Fidel Castro has killed himself.