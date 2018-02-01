Police searching for info into trailer theft in Burkburnett - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Police searching for info into trailer theft in Burkburnett

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
BURKBURNETT, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Burkburnett Police are looking for information into the theft of a utility trailer with a lawnmower on it.

According to a post from the departments Facebook page, around 2:23 p.m. Thursday, an unknown person driving a navy blue Chevy Trailblazer with no license plate stole a black single-axle 12'x6' utility trailer that was carrying a Toro 42" zero-turn riding lawnmower on it from a home in the 100 block of Kaitlin Street. 

They are asking anyone with information on this theft to please call the Burkburnett Police Department at 940-569-2231. 

