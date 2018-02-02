Six more weeks of Winter - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Six more weeks of Winter

By Carly Smith, Meteorologist/Reporter
Connect

The groundhog saw his shadow, so according to the legend that means six more weeks of winter. However here in Texoma February looks to stay dry and see above average temperatures. My prediction for Texoma is fewer winter days and more spring like days. Regardless spring doesn't officially start until March 20th. 

- Carly Smith, First Alert Meteorologist

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • The Latest: Trump says 'a lot of people should be ashamed'

    The Latest: Trump says 'a lot of people should be ashamed'

    Friday, February 2 2018 7:05 AM EST2018-02-02 12:05:00 GMT
    Friday, February 2 2018 12:18 PM EST2018-02-02 17:18:19 GMT

    President Donald Trump is accusing the FBI and Justice Department of playing politics "in favor of Democrats and against Republicans.".

    President Donald Trump is accusing the FBI and Justice Department of playing politics "in favor of Democrats and against Republicans.".

  • WFISD Principal arrested for Failure to Report

    WFISD Principal arrested for Failure to Report

    Friday, February 2 2018 12:11 PM EST2018-02-02 17:11:25 GMT
    Crockett Elementary Principal, Kory Dorman, was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Wednesday for Failure to Report, which is a misdemeanor charge. (Source: WCSO)Crockett Elementary Principal, Kory Dorman, was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Wednesday for Failure to Report, which is a misdemeanor charge. (Source: WCSO)

    According to arrest documents, it is alleged that on December 15, 2017, Kory Fancher Dorman, 45, committed Family Code 261.109 Failure to Report while acting in an official capacity as Principal at Crocket Elementary in Wichita Falls.

    According to arrest documents, it is alleged that on December 15, 2017, Kory Fancher Dorman, 45, committed Family Code 261.109 Failure to Report while acting in an official capacity as Principal at Crocket Elementary in Wichita Falls.

  • Texoma's Most Wanted

    Texoma's Most Wanted

    Friday, February 2 2018 11:58 AM EST2018-02-02 16:58:48 GMT
    The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma's Most Wanted list. If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. (Source: KAUZ)The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma's Most Wanted list. If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. (Source: KAUZ)

    The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma's Most Wanted list. 

    The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma's Most Wanted list. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly