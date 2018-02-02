WFISD Principal arrested for Failure to Report

Crockett Elementary Principal, Kory Dorman, was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Wednesday for Failure to Report, which is a misdemeanor charge. (Source: WCSO)

According to arrest documents, it is alleged that on December 15, 2017, Kory Fancher Dorman, 45, committed Family Code 261.109 Failure to Report while acting in an official capacity as Principal at Crocket Elementary in Wichita Falls.

During the incident, WFPD said three grandparents of a student told Dorman the child had been sexually assaulted by another student in a bathroom at the school on an unknown date.

Arrest documents state the grandparents also told Dorman another student may have also been involved.

Detectives spoke with Dorman in a non-custodial interview on January 25, 2018. Records state Dorman confirmed the grandparents came to Crockett Elementary on December 15, 2017, to speak about the alleged incident.

Dorman told detectives that she told the grandparents she would delegate the responsibility of investigating these allegations to the school counselor because this is usually a "counseling situation" and the counselor has training and "I (Dorman) have not."

Dorman told detectives that she told the grandparents, "I'll be getting the school counselor on it immediately."

Dorman said in the interview, she did not report the alleged abuse, as defined by Family Code 261.001 (1) (E) to law enforcement agencies or the Department of Family and Protective Services, as stated in 261.101.

Dorman also told detectives she did not know anyone had reported the incident until after she returned from Christmas break.

All three students were interviewed by a trained forensic interviewer with Patsy's House Child Advocacy Center.

Dorman told police she receives an hour-long training at the beginning of every school year in reference to her reporting responsibilities.

She told detectives she believed she had taken such training each year of her 23 years she has been employed by WFISD, including the four years she has been Principal at Crockett Elementary.

According to arresting documents, Texas Family code 261.101 (b) advises," A professional may not delegate to or rely on another person to make the report. It also defines a "professional" as an individual who is licensed or certified by the state or who is an employee of a facility, certified, or operated by the state and who, in the normal course of official duties has direct contact with children."

Detectives state because Dorman, a professional as defined by FC 261.101 (b), knowingly failed to report abuse, as defined in FC 261.001 (1) (E), to local or state law enforcement agencies, or the Department of Family and Protective Services before the elapsing of the 48th hour after the abuse was reported to her, a warrant was issued on January 31, 2018, for Dorman's arrest.

The WFISD released the following statement;

"Kory Dorman, Crockett Elementary principal, is currently on administrative leave. However, WFISD has not received information from Wichita Falls PD. Mrs. Dorman has an excellent employment history in WFISD, and we will be doing an internal investigation to determine the next steps."

