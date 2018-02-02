Texoma's Most Wanted - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Texoma's Most Wanted

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
WICHITA COUNTY, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma's Most Wanted list. If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

You do not have to give your name or any other personal information to submit tips. If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive it could earn you a cash reward. See if you recognize any of the following people:

Bree Leann Hansard
White Female
DOB: 05-18-81 
Blo/Grn
130 Lbs. / 5'08" Tall
Wanted For: Surety Off Bond - Possession of Controlled Substance

Andrew David Janssen
White Male
DOB: 08-02-80 
Bro/Hzl
180 Lbs. / 5'10" Tall
Wanted For: Money Laundering

Laura Ramos
Hispanic Female
DOB: 08-22-80 
Blk/Bro
145 Lbs. / 5'0" Tall
Wanted For: Surety Off
Bond - Possession of Controlled Substance PG1 O/1g - U/4g

Virgle Wayne Barry
White Male
DOB: 12-24-62 
Bro/Grn
165 Lbs. / 5'06" Tall
Wanted For: Failure to Comply with Registration Requirements

Tony Lynn Whitten
Black Male
DOB: 12-27-69 
Blk/Bro
160 Lbs. / 5'08" Tall
Wanted For: Fail to Comply with Registration Requirements

