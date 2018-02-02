The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma's Most Wanted list. If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. (Source: KAUZ)

The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma's Most Wanted list. If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

You do not have to give your name or any other personal information to submit tips. If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive it could earn you a cash reward. See if you recognize any of the following people:

Bree Leann Hansard

White Female

DOB: 05-18-81

Blo/Grn

130 Lbs. / 5'08" Tall

Wanted For: Surety Off Bond - Possession of Controlled Substance

Andrew David Janssen

White Male

DOB: 08-02-80

Bro/Hzl

180 Lbs. / 5'10" Tall

Wanted For: Money Laundering

Laura Ramos

Hispanic Female

DOB: 08-22-80

Blk/Bro

145 Lbs. / 5'0" Tall

Wanted For: Surety Off

Bond - Possession of Controlled Substance PG1 O/1g - U/4g

Virgle Wayne Barry

White Male

DOB: 12-24-62

Bro/Grn

165 Lbs. / 5'06" Tall

Wanted For: Failure to Comply with Registration Requirements

Tony Lynn Whitten

Black Male

DOB: 12-27-69

Blk/Bro

160 Lbs. / 5'08" Tall

Wanted For: Fail to Comply with Registration Requirements

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.



