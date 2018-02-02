WFPD seeing increase in counterfeit bills

The Wichita Falls Police Department has seen an increase in the use of counterfeit bills. (Source: RNN Texoma)

The Wichita Falls Police Department has seen an increase in the use of counterfeit bills.

They say the majority of the counterfeit bills are 100's and they have few leads on any suspects.

Officials say a way to help avoid becoming a victim is to know about what security features are in each bill. You can do that here.

There is also a free online training course that will teach you more about the money you handle. You can find that course here.

Police are asking anyone with information on these crimes to please call the WFPD at 940-761-7792. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 322-9888.

