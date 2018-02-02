Texas increases reward for most wanted sex offender - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Texas increases reward for most wanted sex offender

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
Mark Timothy Mcbride (Source: DPS) Mark Timothy Mcbride (Source: DPS)
AUSTIN, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

The reward for a Texas most wanted sex offender has increased to $8,000, according to DPS.

60-year old Mark Timothy Mcbride is wanted for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements, parole violation, and probation violation.

Mcbride has a criminal history that includes a 2006 conviction in Tarrant county on three counts of indecency with a child/sexual contact for incidents involving two 16-year old girls. His last known address was in North Richland Hills until he absconded from there in 2011. He has been wanted ever since then. 

He is 5-feet, 10 inches tall and weighs around 250 pounds. He may also be wearing glasses.

If you see Mcbride, call police or the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

