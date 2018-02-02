Innovate playground open at Hamilton Park

The Wichita County Medical Alliance wants the park to look like a piece of art when kids are playing on it. (Source: KAUZ)

The safest materials and latest technology were used to construct the playground. (Source: KAUZ)

The Wichita County Doctors Alliance has been working many months on the playground. (Source: KAUZ)

A new playground for kids is now open at Hamilton Park in Wichita Falls, a project the Wichita County Doctors Alliance spent many months working on.

President of the group, Sorin Pojoga said hundreds of hours went into the type of playground they wanted.

They chose the safest materials using the latest technology. They include covers that provide UV protection and a soft surface in case kids fall.

Pojoga and Wichita County Doctors Alliance President-In-Waiting Amber Schacter said this is what they envisioned when they thought of the idea.

"We built this playground next to the Doctor's Park where we have planted more than 100 trees to honor the physicians who retired or passed away in our community," Pojoga said.

"When children weren't playing on it, it was important to us for it to be something that really incorporated imaginative play and showed what a forward-thinking innovative community Wichita Falls really is," Schacter said.

It's the first playground of it's kind in all of North Texas.

Schacter said none of it would have been possible without the help of their local partners like United Regional, The Shoe Closet, Parker Square, the physician's families, well as the cooperation and support off all the city leaders.



Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved